CANTON — The following grand jury indictments were handed up Thursday in St. Lawrence County Court:
Adam T. Francis, 28, of Cornwall Island, Ontario, is charged with felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of felony driving while intoxicated and felony unlicensed driving.
The indictment charges on Feb. 15 in the town of Massena, Mr. Francis was driving with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08% without being licensed.
The District Attorney’s Office filed a prior conviction statement as a supplement to the indictment against Mr. Francis, who was convicted of misdemeanor DWI in 2015 in Bombay Town Court.
Melvin H. Perry, 53, of Ogdensburg, is charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.
The indictment charges on Jan. 6 in Ogdensburg, Mr. Perry was in possession of at least one gram of methamphetamine and a bludgeon.
The District Attorney’s Office filed a prior conviction statement as a supplement to the indictment against Mr. Perry, who was convicted of felony second-degree burglary in 2014 in St. Lawrence County. He remains in county jail without bail.
David Welsh, 58, of Norfolk, is charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony.
The indictment charges on Jan. 22 in the village of Massena, Mr. Welsh threatened to commit second-degree murder.
The following grand jury indictments were handed up May 27:
Sean T. Young, 37, of Ogdensburg, is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The indictment charges on May 22, 2020, in Ogdensburg, Mr. Young was in possession of cocaine and fentanyl packaged for sale.
He remains in county jail on the possession and additional charges.
Cooper Bond, 29, of Norfolk, is charged with felony DWI and felony operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of at least 0.08%.
The indictment charges on Dec. 31 in the village of Norwood, Mr. Bond was driving while under the influence of alcohol.
The District Attorney’s Office filed a prior conviction statement as a supplement to the indictment against Mr. Bond, who was convicted of misdemeanor DWI in 2016 in Norfolk Town Court.
