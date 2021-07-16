CANTON — The following grand jury indictments were handed up Thursday in St. Lawrence County Court:
Harlow G. Perry Jr., 44, of Ogdensburg, is charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.
The indictment charges on May 23 in Ogdensburg, Mr. Perry threatened to use a knife while forcibly stealing property.
Mr. Perry was arrested that day by Ogdensburg police, who responded to a report of a theft at the city Walmart on Ford Street Extension. Police at the time alleged Mr. Perry brandished a knife when store employees confronted him. He is being held in St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on the robbery charge without bail.
Christian R. Gonzales, 28, of Ogdensburg, is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.
The indictment charges on Jan. 31 in Ogdensburg, Mr. Gonzales was in possession of a loaded firearm with intent to use it against another person, and recklessly engaged in conduct that “created a grave risk of death to another person.”
Mr. Gonzales was arrested that day by Ogdensburg police following a report of gunshots at 325 Mansion Ave.
