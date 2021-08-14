CANTON — The following grand jury indictments were handed up Thursday in St. Lawrence County Court:
Wayne T. Oxley III, 30, of Heuvelton, is charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both felonies. The grand jury also handed up indictments for the following misdemeanors: seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, driving while ability impaired by drugs and endangering the welfare of a child.
The indictment charges on May 3 in the village of Massena, Mr. Oxley was driving while intoxicated with a 4-year-old child in the vehicle.
The following grand jury indictments were handed up Aug. 5:
Andrew M. Petrie, 20, of Ogdensburg, is charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor.
The indictment relates to a May 31 menacing incident in Ogdensburg. Mr. Petrie has since been arrested on several other charges from traffic stops and in connection with a string of alleged larcenies in the city this summer. He is being held in St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on burglary, larceny and weapons charges, according to jail records.
The District Attorney’s Office filed a prior conviction statement as a supplement to the indictment against Mr. Petrie, which means, if convicted, he may be subject to harsher sentencing as a repeat felon. Mr. Petrie was previously convicted, in 2018, of felony fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property in St. Lawrence County Court.
Curtis A. Redmond, 32, no fixed address, and Shelby L. Lajoy, 23, of Ogdensburg, are charged with two counts each of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.
The indictment charges on July 15 in Ogdensburg, Mr. Redmond and Ms. Lajoy were in possession of loaded firearms, specifically a semiautomatic shotgun and a pistol, as well as bullets containing explosive substances designed to detonate upon impact.
The pair was initially arrested by Ogdensburg police after officers say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Mr. Redmond and Ms. Lajoy allegedly fled their vehicle on foot after stopping on South Water Street.
Mr. Redmond is currently being held in county jail without bail, according to jail records.
