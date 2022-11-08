Savannah L. Moreau, 26, of Massena, was charged by state police Friday with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and petit larceny following an investigation into a forgery complaint in 2021.
State police responded to a residence on County Route 28 in Norfolk on Nov. 23, 2021, and discovered Ms. Moreau allegedly provided a victim with $300 worth of counterfeit money.
State police responded Aug. 17 to a residence on County Route 38 in the town of Norfolk regarding a burglary complaint. An investigation determined that Ms. Moreau entered the residence a few days earlier on Aug. 12 and took $150 from the victim’s bank book.
She was additionally charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.
Ms. Moreau was arraigned in Massena Town Court and released on her own recognizance.
Devin J. Smith, 21, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Friday with third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and issued multiple vehicle and traffic tickets after refusing to pull over for a state trooper.
On Oct. 3, a state police officer was stationary at the intersection of Route 122 and Route 11 in the town of Burke. There, he observed a black Volkswagen Jetta fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection.
When he was attempting to get out of his patrol vehicle with his emergency lights still activated, the black Volkswagen drove off, the officer said. The officer continued to follow the vehicle with his lights activated but the Volkswagen refused to stop.
State police followed the vehicle through the townships of Burke and Constable, where the pursuit was terminated around Route 122 and Route 37. Mr. Smith was identified as the driver when he made an abrupt U-turn during the pursuit and was later contacted by the state police about the incident.
Mr. Smith was arrested and processed at the state police barracks in Malone. He was released on appearance tickets returnable to Burke Town Court for Dec. 7.
Jonathan E. Black, 39, of Winthrop, was charged by state police Friday with second-degree criminal contempt following a domestic dispute. State police responded to a residence on Hutchins Street in Norfolk. The investigation determined that Mr. Black was at the home of the victim, who has an active order of protection in place against him.
Mr. Black was arrested and transported to the state police barracks in Massena. He was arraigned in Potsdam Town Court and remanded to the St. Lawrence jail, Canton.
