Cesar E. Gutierrez, 58, of Hammond, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies May 28 with aggravated driving while intoxicated and traffic infractions following a traffic stop in the town of Morristown.
He was issued an appearance ticket for Morristown Town Court.
Jeffrey H. Peters, 44, of Canton, was charged by sheriff’s deputies June 3 with three counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated with children in the vehicle, a felony, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, first-offense DWI, resisting arrest and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors, as well as traffic infractions.
Police said Mr. Peters refused to comply during a traffic stop on Judson Street in Canton and had to be forcefully restrained.
He was arraigned in Hermon Town Court and released on an appearance ticket for Canton Town Court.
Richard A. Dominie II, of Lisbon, and Jacob D. Ballan, of Canton, both 18, were arrested by sheriff’s deputies June 2 following a report of a stolen vehicle on Fulton Road in Lisbon. Deputies were then dispatched to Conger Road in the town of Canton where the pair was taken into custody with help from the New York State Police.
Four stolen vehicles were recovered, police said.
They were each charged with three counts of felony fourth-degree grand larceny and one count of misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Both were issued appearance tickets for Lisbon Town Court and Canton Town Court.
Christopher W. Covey, 41, of Merrill, was charged by sheriff’s deputies June 4 with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor. The charge stems from a May 17 trespass complaint at the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. in Massena.
Police say Mr. Covey damaged property belonging to the sheriff’s office while he was in custody.
He was issued an appearance ticket for Canton Town Court.
