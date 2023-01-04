Teesha L. Borsellini, 23, of Potsdam, was charged with petit larceny on Dec. 27 following an investigation into a theft from Walmart on Dec. 22.
Ms. Borsellini was processed and released with appearance tickets for Potsdam Town Court.
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 36F. ENE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 4:36 pm
Joshua M. Shippee, 42, of Lisbon, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Sunday with first-degree criminal contempt following a domestic incident that occurred at a residence on Route 68 in the town of Lisbon.
According to a news release, Mr. Shippee violated the conditions of an active order of protection by allegedly subjecting the protected party to physical contact on Dec. 30.
He was arraigned in Canton Town Court and remanded to the St. Lawrence County jail. A stay-away order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
