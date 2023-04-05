Robert E. Yekel, 51, and Heather L. Johnson, 46, both of Massena, were charged by Massena police Monday with three counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (credit card), fourth-degree grand larceny and three counts of petit larceny.
Both Mr. Yekel and Ms. Johnson were charged and released on appearance tickets for Massena Town Court.
Shonna A. Arquiett, 36, Caleb L. Rayburn, 35, and Nicole E. Mitchell, 21, all of Massena, were charged by Massena police March 27 in connection to an incident at a residence on Stoughton Avenue.
Both Ms. Mitchell and Ms. Arquiett were charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with an intent to sell. Mr. Rayburn was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with an intent to sell, and was arrested on a parole absconder warrant.
Ms. Mitchell and Ms. Arquiett were arraigned in Massena Town Court and released on their own recognizance. Mr. Rayburn was arraigned and remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in Canton.
The Massena Police Department was assisted by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, state police and Homeland Security.
