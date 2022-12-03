Bradley E. Lohr, 52, of Buffalo, was charged with driving while intoxicated following a property damage crash on Monday.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said Mr. Lohr was intoxicated while operating his vehicle. According to the report, Mr. Lohr refused to submit a chemical test to determine the alcohol content in his blood.
He was arraigned in Hermon Town Court and released on his recognizance. He is to appear in Canton Town Court.
John C. Trombley, 37, of Pierrepont, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon on Nov. 24 following an investigation by sheriff’s deputies with assistance from environmental conservation police.
Mr. Trombley was issued an appearance ticket for Pierrepont Town Court.
Louis J. Smith, 39, of North Lawrence, was charged Tuesday with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree strangulation and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
State police said that on Oct. 23 Mr. Smith was involved in a verbal argument that escalated to a physical altercation.
Mr. Smith allegedly took the victim’s phone so no calls could be made to law enforcement and strangled the victim until they were unconscious. According to the report, the victim was able to contact law enforcement after regaining consciousness.
When police arrived, Mr. Smith allegedly ran from the house into the woods.
State police located him Tuesday and arrested him. He was transported to the state police barracks in Massena and was arraigned in Massena Town Court. He was remanded to the St. Lawrence County jail.
Jonathan A. Hughes, 46, of Waddington, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop Friday.
State police say they stopped Mr. Hughes on Sissonville Road in Potsdam and found him in possession of approximately 5 ounces of cocaine. He was remanded without bail to the St. Lawrence County jail.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.