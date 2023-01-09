Michael P. Chambers, 44, of Lisbon, was charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing traffic on Friday following numerous complaints about goats blocking the roadway.
According to the report, St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies responded to the complaints and found about 20 goats belonging to Mr. Chambers blocking Nelson Road.
He was issued an appearance ticket for Lisbon Town Court.
Patience A. Dissottle, 30, of Norwood, was charged by sheriff’s deputies with third-degree burglary and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property on Sunday following an investigation of a burglary that occurred on North Main Street in Norfolk.
Ms. Dissottle was arraigned in Norfolk Town Court and released under the supervision of probation.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.