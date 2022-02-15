Dylan D. Scott, 25, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Friday with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.
Wendy L. Bush, 41, of Hermon, was charged by state police Friday in the town of Potsdam with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor.
Jason R. Perrault, 42, of Waddington, was charged by state police Friday in the town of Madrid with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors.
Jeffrey R. Clark, 30, of Massena, was charged by state police Saturday in the town of Norfolk with first-offense driving while intoxicated, and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08%, both misdemeanors.
