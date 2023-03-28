Cassandra J. Ashley, 38, Ogdensburg, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Monday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on Route 11 in Potsdam.
Police say she was in possession of methamphetamine.
She was issued an appearance ticket for Potsdam Town Court.
Evan J. Lantry, 23, Massena, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Friday with snowmobiling while intoxicated following an investigation into a crash that occurred on Jan. 25. Deputies say Mr. Lanty had a blood alcohol content of 0.193%.
Mr. Lantry was issued appearance tickets for Lawrence Town Court.
Nathaniel P. Travis, 33, Gouverneur, was charged with one count of assault on a peace officer and two counts of second-degree assault on Wednesday after Mr. Travis allegedly struck a St. Lawrence County Correctional Officer.
According to the report, Mr. Travis allegedly prevented a peace officer from performing a lawful duty, striking the officer in the face with his fist and knee causing facial fractures.
He was arraigned in Canton Town Court and remanded back to the county jail.
