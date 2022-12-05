Robert J. Tresidder Jr., 65, of Russell, was charged by state police Saturday with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment on Saturday after allegedly violating a stay-away order of protection.
On Nov. 29, state police met with a victim regarding a possible order of protection violation. An investigation determined that Mr. Tresidder had violated the order by calling, leaving voicemails and texting the victim.
Mr. Tresidder was arraigned in Hermon Town Court. He was remanded to the St. Lawrence County jail.
Robert D. Adner, 32, of Norwood, was charged by state police Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and was issued traffic tickets for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operator and speeding after a traffic stop.
A state trooper was patrolling on Route 11 in Canton when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. While conducting a traffic stop, the trooper interviewed Mr. Adner and the passengers of the vehicle.
According to the report, Mr. Adner and the passengers had conflicting stories that led the trooper to conduct a search of Mr. Adner. During the search, Mr. Adner was found in possession of heroin and fentanyl.
He was taken to the state police barracks in Canton. He was released on appearance tickets.
State police were assisted by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Nicholas Gonzalez, 31, of Croghan, was charged by state police Nov. 24 with DWI and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, both first-offense misdemeanors.
Mr. Gonzales was stopped at about 3 a.m. while driving in the town of Croghan.
James R. Young, 32, of Castorland, was charged by state police Nov. 24 with felony DWI because of a conviction within the past 10 years for drunk driving and misdemeanor second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
Mr. Young was stopped by troopers at 2:46 a.m. in the town of Denmark.
