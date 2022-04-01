Kolby J. Farrell, 29, of Heuvelton, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Saturday with disorderly conduct.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to Heuvelton Central School following a report of a man wearing a large knife on his belt. He was released on an appearance ticket for Oswegatchie Town Court.
Nicholas J. Montroy, 31, of Heuvelton, was charged by sheriff’s deputies March 18 with driving while intoxicated following a traffic stop on Route 184 in the town of Depeyster. He was released on an appearance ticket for Depeyster Town Court.
Shaun C. Deon, 31, of Potsdam, was charged by sheriff’s deputies March 22 with fifth-degree arson, two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment following an investigation into a domestic incident.
Deputies state that Mr. Deon used a propane torch to start a fire on a blanket and subjected a victim to physical contact by taking away her phone and preventing her from making a 911 call at a County Route 35 residence in the town of Potsdam.
Mr. Deon was arraigned before Canton Town Justice Michael R. Morgan and released on his own recognizance. He is to appear in Potsdam Town Court at a later date. A stay-away order of protection was issued to the victim.
Angel M. Dafoe, 26, of Hermon, was charged by sheriff’s deputies March 24 with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon following a domestic incident in the town of Hermon.
Deputies state that Ms. Dafoe threatened to stab someone with a weapon during a domestic incident. She was arraigned before Hermon Town Justice Chris Velez and released on her own recognizance. A no-harass order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.
Burton C. Chevrier IV, of Potsdam, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Sunday with second-degree trespass following a domestic incident in the town of Colton.
Deputies said that Mr. Chevrier remained unlawfully in a residence on Route 56 in the town of Colton and refused to leave. He is to appear in Colton Town Court at a later date.
