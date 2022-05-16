MASSENA — David W. Stowell, 53, of Massena, was charged by state police May 13 with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor.
Brett A. Vansant, 55, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police May 14 in the town of Oswegatchie with second-degree vehicular assault resulting in injury, a felony, first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, a misdemeanor, and first-offense driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Spencer T. Walrath, 31, of Canton, was charged by state police May 15 with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.
Timothy J. Halferty, 35, of Rodman, was charged by state police May 15 in the town of Waddington with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
