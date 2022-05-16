Parents face murder, arson charges after trying to set 1-year-old on fire at truck stop

Dreamstime/TNS

 Dreamstime

MASSENA — David W. Stowell, 53, of Massena, was charged by state police May 13 with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor.

Brett A. Vansant, 55, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police May 14 in the town of Oswegatchie with second-degree vehicular assault resulting in injury, a felony, first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, a misdemeanor, and first-offense driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.

Spencer T. Walrath, 31, of Canton, was charged by state police May 15 with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

Timothy J. Halferty, 35, of Rodman, was charged by state police May 15 in the town of Waddington with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.