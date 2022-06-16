Joseph M. Benedict, 37, of Potsdam, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies with second-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, following an investigation of a domestic incident on County Route 35 in the town of Potsdam.
Police said Mr. Benedict was found to have damaged over $1,500 worth of the victim’s property during the incident.
Mr. Benedict was arraigned in Potsdam Town Court and released.
A stay-away order of protection was issued for the victim.
Melinda A. Montroy, 37, an inmate at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility, was charged June 13 with first-degree promoting prison contraband, a felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
The sheriff’s office said Ms. Montroy was found to be in possession of Suboxone strips while confined at the jail.
She was arraigned in Canton Town Court and issued an appearance ticket.
