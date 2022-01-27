Joshua A. Mattison, 31, of Massena, was charged by state police Jan. 25 in the town of Louisville with first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08% and first-offense DWI, both misdemeanors.
Kirk A. Savage, 38, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Jan. 24 with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony.
Robert T. Grof, 57, of Glen Oaks, was charged by state police Jan. 24 in the town of Gouverneur with first-degree introducing dangerous prison contraband, a felony.
Ryan D. Jacques, 40, of St. Regis Falls, was charged by state police Jan. 23 in the town of Hopkinton with second-degree aggravated harassment, a misdemeanor.
Ryan A. Tebo, 38, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Jan. 22 in the town of Potsdam with first-offense driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Jeffrey R. Sakowski, 44, of Canton, was charged by state police Jan. 22 in Ogdensburg with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license or registration, and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors.
Amanda M. Adner, 29, of Constable, was charged by state police Jan. 21 in the town of Westville with fifth-degree conspiracy, a misdemeanor.
Kara L. Fredette, 32, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Jan. 9 in the town of Potsdam with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.
Robert D. Adner, 31, of Constable, was charged by state police Jan. 7 in the town of Gouverneur with third-degree burglary, a felony.
Matthew S. Jarrett, 35, of Norfolk, was charged by state police Jan. 7 in the town of Fowler with third-degree burglary, a felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.