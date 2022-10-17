Devin J. Barnhart, 23, of Ogdensburg, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and speeding following a traffic stop Saturday in the town of Potsdam.
Deputies said Mr. Barnhart was found to be intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% following the stop on Route 11.
He was issued appearance tickets for Potsdam Town Court.
Arley L. Dahlberg, 37, of Ogdensburg, was charged by sheriff’s deputies with driving while ability impaired, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and multiple vehicle and traffic violations following a traffic stop Saturday on Route 11 in the town of Canton.
During the course of the investigation, Mr. Dahlberg was allegedly found to be in possession of a small amount of Suboxone.
He was released on appearance tickets for Canton Town Court.
