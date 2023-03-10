Dallas S. Casey, 23, of Gouverneur, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Thursday with driving while ability impaired by drugs and failure to keep right following a report of a vehicle off the roadway on Route 11.
While St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies were conducting their investigation, Mr. Casey was allegedly found to be impaired by drugs.
He was issued traffic tickets and is due to appear in the Dekalb Town Court at a later date.
Shyanne Foster, 25, of Gouverneur, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Thursday with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child, driving while ability impaired by drugs, and failure to keep right on a two-lane road following a traffic stop on Route 68 in Canton.
During the course of the investigation, sheriff’s deputies allegedly found Ms. Foster to be impaired by drugs while driving with an infant in the vehicle.
She was issued an appearance ticket for Canton Town Court.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Canton Police Department.
Branden S. Arquiett, 34, of Massena, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Thursday with first-degree promoting prison contraband and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following an incident at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility on March 3.
Mr. Arquiett was allegedly found to be in possession of 20 buprenorphine pills while incarcerated at the jail.
He was issued an appearance ticket for Canton Town Court.
