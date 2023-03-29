John L. Loso, 57, Childwood, was charged by state police Monday with second-degree harassment and obstruction of breathing.
State police were notified about a dispute that occurred at a residence on Sevey Road in Colton. According to the report, Mr. Loso and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical.
Mr. Loso allegedly placed his arms around the victim’s neck. The victim was able to get away from Mr. Loso and did not need medical attention.
He was released on an appearance ticket for Colton Town Court.
Emily C. Smith, 19, Elizabeth M. Boissey, 21, and Kimberly E. Elfers, 20, all of Potsdam, were charged with petit larceny on Tuesday after state police received a complaint from Walmart.
Following an investigation into the complaint, state police determined that Ms. Smith, Ms. Boissey and Ms. Elfers allegedly entered the store and stole merchandise valued at $134.58. Ms. Smith was approached by Walmart’s asset protection investigator about the stolen items while Ms. Boissey and Ms. Elfers fled the scene, police said.
Ms. Smith was detained and questioned regarding the incident and the two other women returned to the store with the stolen items. Ms. Elfers, who is younger than 21, was found in possession of two stolen alcohol beverages.
Ms. Smith and Ms. Boissey were released on the petit larceny charge appearance tickets for Potsdam Town Court.
Ms. Elfers was charged with petit larceny and possession of alcohol and released on appearance tickets.
