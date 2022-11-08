Ethan G. Ludlow, 21, of Norwood, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief after driving his vehicle onto the lawn at Walmart in Potsdam.
On Oct. 31, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from the store after Mr. Ludlow drove his vehicle on the lawn causing “ruts and damage,” police said.
He was arrested and charged Monday and is set to return to Potsdam Town Court at a later date.
Rachel L. Square, 38, of Akwesasne, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a 100-round ammunition clip.
On Nov. 2, state police responded to the Massena Port of Entry on the Seaway International Bridge Road for a weapons incident. According to the report, state police assisted U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents with Ms. Square, who was allegedly in possession of the ammunition clip.
She was arrested and transported to the state police barracks in Massena, arraigned in Massena Town Court and released under supervision.
