Sarahanne Jackson, 23, of Potsdam, was charged with one count of petit larceny on Friday following a larceny report from the Potsdam Walmart.
During an investigation into the report, St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies determined that Ms. Jackson allegedly stole items from the store.
She was issued appearance tickets for Potsdam Town Court.
Noah J. Clifford, 19, was charged with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08% and multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations after St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call regarding disorderly subjects at Walmart on Sunday.
Deputies determined that Mr. Clifford was operating a vehicle while intoxicated and he also provided a breath sample of 0.10%. He was issued tickets for Potsdam Town Court.
Kevin C. Guilbert, 40, of Ogdensburg, was charged Thursday with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after being found with 13 grams of methamphetamine, four grams of cocaine, digital scales, and packaging material, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Mr. Guilbert was arranged in Canton Town Court and remanded to county jail without bail due to two prior felony convictions.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, the New York State Police VGNET, and the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force.
Jamie-Beth A. Miller, 37, of Winthrop, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon on Friday following a traffic stop.
State police observed a vehicle traveling on the North Racquette River Road without a tail light and initiated a traffic stop. During the stop, one officer interviewed the driver, while the other officer interviewed the passenger, Ms. Miller.
According to the report, troopers found their stories to be conflicting and searched the driver and Ms. Miller. During the search, Ms. Miller was found to be in possession of a switchblade knife and another knife in her boots.
Ms. Miller was arrested and transported to Massena for processing, and during an inventory of her personal property, police say they found multiple drug paraphernalia items with white powder residue and a blue pill in her belongings.
She was released and issued an appearance ticket for Massena Town Court. The driver was given traffic tickets.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.