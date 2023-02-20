Citizen Advocates employees accused of using drugs in front of clients

A New York State Police squad car is parked in Fishers Landing on May 29, 2021. Watertown Daily Times

Sarahanne Jackson, 23, of Potsdam, was charged with one count of petit larceny on Friday following a larceny report from the Potsdam Walmart.

During an investigation into the report, St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies determined that Ms. Jackson allegedly stole items from the store.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.