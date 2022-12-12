Timothy A. Mills, 54, of Ogdensburg, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child on Sunday following an investigation of an incident that was reported to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in October.
He was issued appearance tickets for Oswegatchie Town Court.
