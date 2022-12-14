Dreamstime/TNS

Micheline M. Cogdill, 34, of Massena, was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree harassment following an alleged physical altercation that occurred in November.

On Nov. 24, state police responded to a harassment complaint at a residence on Daly Road in Massena. Police say Ms. Cogdill was involved in a fight and pushed, punched and kicked the victim.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.