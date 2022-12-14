Micheline M. Cogdill, 34, of Massena, was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree harassment following an alleged physical altercation that occurred in November.
On Nov. 24, state police responded to a harassment complaint at a residence on Daly Road in Massena. Police say Ms. Cogdill was involved in a fight and pushed, punched and kicked the victim.
She was issued an appearance ticket for Massena Town Court.
Charlie S. Sipos, 36, of Norfolk, was charged by state police Sunday with criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree harassment, physical contact.
State police responded to a residence on Route 56 in Norfolk for a domestic dispute complaint. An investigation determined that Mr. Sipos was involved in a verbal altercation regarding chores being done in the residence.
According to the report, the altercation turned physical when Mr. Sipos placed his forearm around the victim’s neck. The victim was able to get away when Mr. Sipos let them go.
Mr. Sipos was released to the supervision of probation.
