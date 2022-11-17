St. Lawrence County police activity

A New York State Police squad car is parked in Fishers Landing on May 29, 2021. Watertown Daily Times

John A. Lavare, 54, of Brasher Falls, was charged by state police Monday with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon after allegedly firing a shotgun toward several people.

State police responded Monday to a residence on Keenan Road in Brasher for a menacing complaint. An investigation determined that Mr. Lavare reportedly came out of his home with a shotgun and pointed it at several people.

