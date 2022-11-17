John A. Lavare, 54, of Brasher Falls, was charged by state police Monday with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon after allegedly firing a shotgun toward several people.
State police responded Monday to a residence on Keenan Road in Brasher for a menacing complaint. An investigation determined that Mr. Lavare reportedly came out of his home with a shotgun and pointed it at several people.
Mr. Lavare then allegedly made threatening statements toward the people who told him that they were allowed to be on the premises. According to the police report, Mr. Lavare then fired off a round into the wood line toward the people. No one was injured.
He was released on an appearance ticket for Brasher Town Court on Dec. 14.
Adam M. Deleel, 36, of Ogdensburg, was charged by city police Monday with aggravated family offense, two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree robbery and second-degree harassment following an incident on Paterson Street.
Mr. Deleel was additionally charged Tuesday with trespass and first-degree criminal contempt. He was arraigned in city court and released under the supervision of probation.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.