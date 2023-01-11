Lawrence P. Leashomb, 40, of Winthrop, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense following an investigation into a property damage crash on Wednesday.
Deputies said an investigation into the crash on Route 11C in Lawrence determined Mr. Leashomb violated an active stay-away order of protection by making contact with the protected person.
He was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Joseph M. Leashomb, 17, of Winthrop, was charged by sheriff’s deputies with first-offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.18% after a property damage crash on Route 11C Wednesday.
Deputies identified the operator of the vehicle as Joseph Leashomb and found him to have a BAC of 0.20%
He was issued an appearance ticket for Lawrence Town Court.
Ryan J. Joanette, 33, of Canton, was charged by sheriff’s deputies with promoting prison contraband after being found in possession of Suboxone while being held in the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility on Aug. 26
Mr. Joanette was arrested on Sept. 26 and arraigned in Hermon Town Court. He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.