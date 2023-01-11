Truck strikes police car at scene of earlier crash

Lawrence P. Leashomb, 40, of Winthrop, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense following an investigation into a property damage crash on Wednesday.

Deputies said an investigation into the crash on Route 11C in Lawrence determined Mr. Leashomb violated an active stay-away order of protection by making contact with the protected person.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.