Jeremey S. Clough, 34, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Friday with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and driving while ability impaired by drugs following a traffic stop on Cowan Road in Canton.
Police say Mr. Clough had Suboxone and a small amount of methamphetamine and was driving while impaired by drugs.
He was released and issued appearance tickets for Canton Town Court.
Christopher A. Stickles, 36, of Malone, was charged by state police Sunday with endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree menacing, first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon following a complaint of an order of protection violation.
State police responded to a residence on Spring Flower Drive for a report of an order of protection violation. An investigation determined that the victim, along with three passengers, were in a vehicle in the Gateway Motel parking lot when Mr. Stickles allegedly came out of his apartment holding a baseball bat and started walking toward the car.
According to the report, Mr. Stickles was yelling and swinging the bat in a threatening manner. The victim has a refrain from order of protection in place against Mr. Stickles.. The victim drove away to notify law enforcement.
He was arrested and transported to the state police barracks in Malone, arraigned in Malone Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
