Ashley A. Fuller, 35, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Saturday with two counts of issuing a bad check following a complaint from Wayne’s Gas Station that Ms. Fuller issued two bad checks while purchasing items on Aug. 15.
Ms. Fuller was arraigned in Norfolk Town Court and released on her own recognizance.
Travis E. Locy, 41, Hermon, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Thursday with second-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree criminal mischief following an investigation into a criminal mischief complaint on Feb. 25.
According to the report, Mr. Locy allegedly broke a tail light of a vehicle belonging to a person protected by a stay-away order of protection against Mr. Locy.
He was arraigned in Oswegatchie Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
Kyle W. Streeter, 29, Lisbon, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Feb. 28 with second-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree stalking following a report that the victim was being followed by Mr. Streeter in a vehicle on multiple roadways while a no-harassment order of protection was in effect.
Mr. Streeter was arraigned at Lisbon Town Hall and released on his own recognizance.
