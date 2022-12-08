Benjamin G. Johns, 42, of Potsdam, was charged with petit larceny after allegedly stealing from Walmart on Tuesday.
After receiving a complaint from Walmart in Potsdam, St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say they found Mr. Johns to have taken six items, totaling $84.92, without paying.
He was issued an appearance ticket for Potsdam Town Court.
Jeffrey D. Hamilton, 29, of Colton, was charged with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08% and failure to keep right following a traffic stop on Tuesday.
During a traffic stop on Route 56 in Potsdam, sheriff’s deputies say Mr. Hamilton gave a breath sample of 0.11%.
He was issued traffic tickets and released to appear in court at a later date.
Robert J. Larock, 39, of Norfolk, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt on Monday.
State police responded to a residence on Morris Street in Norfolk. An investigation determined that Mr. LaRock and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical. Mr. LaRock was accused of shoving and spitting on the victim.
He was arrested and transported to the state police barracks in Massena and was arraigned in Norfolk Town Court. He was remanded to the St. Lawrence County jail in Canton without bail.
Tamee F. Rodd, 34, of Norfolk, was also present during the altercation and has an active warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and arraigned in Norfolk Town Court and was later released on her own recognizance.
