Sheriff: Phone calls that threaten arrest are scams

Tabatha P. Ingram, 30, and Michelle M. Hudson, 38, both of Newton Falls, were charged by state police Saturday with petit larceny following a complaint from the Route 3 Dollar General in the town of Fine.

On March 9, state police responded to Dollar General for a larceny complaint. An investigation determined that Ms. Ingram and Ms. Hudson stole merchandise from the store.

