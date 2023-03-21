Tabatha P. Ingram, 30, and Michelle M. Hudson, 38, both of Newton Falls, were charged by state police Saturday with petit larceny following a complaint from the Route 3 Dollar General in the town of Fine.
On March 9, state police responded to Dollar General for a larceny complaint. An investigation determined that Ms. Ingram and Ms. Hudson stole merchandise from the store.
They were released on appearance tickets for Fine Town Court.
Leslie J. George, 47, of Waddington, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies with resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and numerous vehicle and traffic law violations following a traffic stop on Sunday.
During the traffic stop, Mr. George allegedly refused to comply with sheriff’s deputies and fled during the traffic stop in his vehicle. Mr. George was then located by deputies and taken into custody.
According to the report, he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
He was released on appearance tickets.
