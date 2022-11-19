Lakoata E. Schwartfigure, 21, of Edwards, was charged by state police Thursday with third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment and trespassing after breaking a window of a residence earlier this month.
On Nov. 7, state police responded to a residence on River Road in Edwards for a criminal mischief complaint. After further investigation, they determined that Ms. Schwartfigure went to the victim’s residence and refused to leave after being asked to do so multiple times.
Ms. Schwartfigure was also allegedly yelling offensive language and broke the outside living room window.
She was arrested and processed at the Gouverneur Police Department and arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court where she was released on probation. She is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 6.
On Thursday night, Canton Fire and Rescue, as well as local law enforcement, were dispatched to reports of an overturned canoe trapped on the waterfalls in the Grasse River.
According to Canton Fire and Rescue, initial reports suggested a victim was standing on the rocks. Upon further investigation, no victim was located. After making contact with the initial caller who reported the incident, they clarified that they did not see a person.
The canoe was retrieved so there would be no further false alarms reported. The Canton Fire Department released a statement asking all canoe and kayak owners to move their boats away from the shore to prevent similar incidents in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.