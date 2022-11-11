Michael B. Middlemiss Sr., 59, of Ogdensburg, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Oct. 30 with petit larceny after he allegedly used a fake $100 bill at the Madrid Market in June.
Deputies say Mr. Middlemiss used a prop $100 bill, purchased several items and received cash back from the fake $100 bill. He was arraigned in Norfolk Town Court and was released.
Robert F. Horton II, 24, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Tuesday with third-degree assault and aggravated family offense at a residence on County Route 12 in the town of Gouverneur.
A verbal argument turned physical when Horton got upset that he was out of cigarettes and marijuana, which led him to allegedly hitting the victim with a closed fist as well as kicking them, leaving bruises on the victim’s body, according to troopers.
Horton was arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court and remanded to the St. Lawrence County jail in lieu of $1,000 cash or $2,000 bond.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.