Elizabeth L. Brunet, of Hopkinton, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Wednesday with false personation, a misdemeanor, and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
According to police, Ms. Brunet was charged following a traffic stop on East Main Street in the village of Canton. Police said she had an outstanding bench warrant and attempted to provide deputies with a false name and date of birth to avoid arrest.
Police said a search of her property revealed a quantity of methamphetamine in two loaded syringes and a glassine envelope containing methamphetamine. She was released with an appearance ticket and is set to appear in Canton Town Court.
