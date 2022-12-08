Scott H. Cardinell, 58, of DeKalb, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies with driving while ability impaired by drugs following a traffic stop on Wednesday.
Mr. Cardinell was stopped on Miner Street in Canton, deputies said. After further investigation, the deputies determined Mr. Cardinell was driving while impaired by drugs.
