LOUISVILLE — The 10th Louisville Turtle Trot Walk-Run will be held Saturday, and the number of registered participants has already set a new record.
“Right now we’ve broken our registration record,” with 163 people pre-registered, event chair Nancy Foster said.
Same-day registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, and the run-walk begins at 10 a.m. at Whalen Park in the town of Louisville. The Whalen Park race course is a 3.4-mile flat, scenic route along the St. Lawrence River. The park is located 1.5 miles west of the Massena County Club on state Route 131.
Proceeds of the race are earmarked for the Louisville Volunteer Fire Department.
“We’ve given the fire department somewhere over $35,000 for the last nine years. This year, the money will go toward the Jaws of Life,” Mrs. Foster said.
They’re partnering this year with the In-Law Brewing Co., and participants of legal age will receive a free drink ticket.
“Fifty percent of the profit on anything they sell will go to the fire department,” she said.
Kaneb Orchards will also be present to sell cider donuts and slushies, and representatives from the St. Lawrence County Dairy Princess Program will be on hand to promote chocolate milk. Breeze Maple Farms has donated the use of their bounce houses for the day.
Pepsi Cola Ogdensburg Bottlers is providing a 20-foot inflatable finish line marker, and participants will receive Pepsi products at the finish line.
Underdog Race timing, which specializes in timing races, will be recording times as the participants cross the finish line.
“Participants wear bib numbers with an electronic chip. As they cross the finish line, their time is automatically recorded,” Mrs. Foster said.
In addition, Bob Underwood will have a camera set up to automatically photograph runners when they cross the finish line.
“If they like it, they can purchase it,” she said.
The day will also feature door prizes, a silent auction and a raffle.
The Massena Rescue Squad will be on site, as will the New York State Police to block off a portion of Route 131 that’s being used for the event. The Louisville Volunteer Fire Department will be directing parking.
First-place medals will be awarded to the top male and female in each age group — 5 and under, 16 to 29, 30 to 39, 49 to 49, 50 to 59, 60 to 69, and 70 and above.
The entry fee for the walk-run is $20 for adults and $6 for children age 11 and under.
Mrs. Foster said the event is a joint effort between the Wilson Hill Association, town of Louisville and the Louisville Volunteer Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.