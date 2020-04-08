HAMMOND — After colliding with a car in February and sustaining severe eye and wing damage, a large barred owl took a monthslong journey to recovery, crossing county lines and passing every rehabilitation test.
And last week, the owl returned to its natural hunting grounds with the help of the state Department of Environmental Conservation, north country wildlife rehabilitators and a Hammond family learning from home as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
DEC environmental conservation officers in St. Lawrence County first took the barred owl, which was struck along Route 12 in Hammond, to Wellesley Island Wildlife Rehabilitation in Jefferson County on Feb. 11.
At Wellesley Island, Sue-Ryn Hildenbrand-Burns specializes in the rehabilitation of small mammals and waterfowl, so she contacted a large bird and raptor specialist who could better serve the owl.
Ms. Hildenbrand-Burns met with Jean Soprano, of Kindred Kingdoms Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Pennellville, Oswego County, to begin the rehab process.
Their principal concern was the owl’s eyesight — they determined the bird was blind in one eye. But once the owl was prey-tested in an enclosed area with live mice, the rehabilitators determined it was time for the release.
The owl, Ms. Hildenbrand-Burns recalled, was able to “pick off” the mice quickly and effectively.
“He was ready,” she said.
Because rehabilitated wildlife are supposed to be released where they were initially picked up — or close to it — St. Lawrence County Environmental Conservation Officer Bret Canary was called to facilitate the release.
Coincidentally, shortly before the owl was ready for release, Mr. Canary had talked with a friend and colleague, State Trooper Rexford Reynolds IV, about kids learning from home while schools are closed.
Mr. Canary said he offered some science-based lesson ideas, including dissecting owl pellets, and when he was contacted about the Hammond owl’s release, he invited Mr. Reynolds’ family to participate.
“To be able to witness him fly out of the box, and just be free, was a really amazing thing,” Jade Reynolds said.
Mrs. Reynolds, who teaches art at Antwerp Primary School and Indian River Middle School, joined her husband and two children last week on their Hammond property near Route 12, as Mr. Canary explained the process and released the recovered owl.
Indian River School District, and schools across the state, were closed March 16 to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, so Mrs. Reynolds said she live-streamed the release on Facebook for north country students to experience the lesson, too.
State police, DEC officers and teachers continue to work during the global crisis, if only in different ways, Mr. Canary said.
“For us, as environmental conservation officers, we’re normally heavily engaged in fishing, hunting and wildlife education — this is what we do, “And it was a nice opportunity to let everyone know we’re still out here and available if people need us.”
