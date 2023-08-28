OGDENSBURG — With the resignation of Recreation Director Mackenzie Cole Wednesday, the City Council exempted the position from a hiring freeze it had enacted earlier this year.
The news that Cole was leaving the position came after a brief executive session Monday night.
Cole, a native of Ogdensburg, was appointed as recreation director in the summer of 2021. She came to the city with a degree in sports management from Keuka College and had experience with recreational programs with the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
The recreation director’s position would be filled from a civil service test offered in October.
City Council not only passed a resolution exempting that position from the hiring freeze, enacted at a special meeting April 6, but another, an assistant to the chief of police position, as well.
“A non-represented position to help out with the chief of police and help out with our overtime and that,” stated Councilor John A. Rishe, who read the resolution.
The police department currently has two vacancies.
The resolution states, “The position of assistant to the chief of police is necessary to continue 24-hour police coverage in the city of Ogdensburg and meeting our contractual obligations to provide airport security and three school resource officers.”
Both resolutions were unanimously approved. Councilor Michael B. Powers was excused.
