Ogdensburg exempts recreation director, police chief assistant from hiring freeze

OGDENSBURG — With the resignation of Recreation Director Mackenzie Cole Wednesday, the City Council exempted the position from a hiring freeze it had enacted earlier this year.

The news that Cole was leaving the position came after a brief executive session Monday night.

