NORWOOD — A family of three is being assisted by the Red Cross after a fire broke out in their home on Lakeshore Drive over the weekend.
St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matthew Denner confirmed crews from Norwood, Potsdam, West Potsdam and Norfolk were called to reports of a working structure fire at the trailer home Sunday at about 6:30 p.m.
Mr. Denner said he couldn’t provide specifics, but a second ambulance was called to the home after that time.
Mr. Denner said the fire inspector hasn’t determined an official cause of the fire yet, but preliminary findings seemed to note it originated in the kitchen.
The Red Cross noted in a release Monday evening that it’s assisting the family with comfort kits, food, clothes and financial assistance.
