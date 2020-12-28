RUSSELL — An early Monday morning fire on Dutton Road prompted the American Red Cross to assist a family of eight — two adults and six children.
St. Lawrence County District 2 Fire Coordinator Jeffrey S. Hammond said crews from Russell, Canton, Pierrepont and Pyrites responded to a home on Dutton Road shortly after midnight, and the fire was under control within about an hour. Hermon rescue and additional fire personnel were on standby, and no injuries have been reported, Mr. Hammond said.
The first floor of the multi-level home was primarily impacted. Mr. Hammond said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined and state fire investigators are handling the case.
Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided emergency aid to the two adults and children — ages 15, 14, 13, 11, 3 and 18 months — living at the residence.
The family has been supported by financial resources and emotional consolation, according to the Red Cross.
