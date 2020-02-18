MASSENA — The American Red Cross is providing assistance to families that were impacted by Sunday afternoon’s apartment complex fire.
The Massena Volunteer Fire Department was called to 235 Center St., an eight-unit complex, for the report of a fire at about 2:55 p.m. The Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department provided mutual aid at the scene.
Massena Fire Chief Paul Brownell said the fire, which has been ruled accidental, began in a downstairs apartment and spread to the second floor. He said smoke and flames were coming out of one of the apartments when they arrived, but they were able to get the fire under control in less than a half hour. There was extensive damage to the bedroom room where the fire started and smoke and water damage throughout the complex.
The American Red Cross has stepped in to provide assistance to families that were displaced by the fire. Red Cross officials said volunteers from the North Country Chapter provided emergency aid immediately after the fire.
They said Monday that they had provided aid to 12 more people since then, bringing the total number of people affected by the fire to 32.
“The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to five adults and seven children, ranging in age from 3 to 17. Volunteers also offered emotional support, health services and comfort kits containing personal care items, as well as stuffed animals for the children,” Red Cross officials said in a news release.
They said staff and volunteers would remain available to help those impacted by the fire “as they navigate the road to recovery.”
