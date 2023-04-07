CANTON — Paul Redfern has been elected President of the Board of Directors of College and University Public Relations and Associated Professionals (CUPRAP), a community dedicated to advancing higher education marketing and communications. Redfern, who is Vice President for Communications and Institutional Strategy at St. Lawrence University, will serve in this volunteer leadership role for two years.
Redfern most recently served as CUPRAP’s vice president and has been a member of the organization for more than 10 years. He says the workshops, annual conferences and networking opportunities have provided invaluable professional development for him and his team.
“The programming is always relevant and timely, and the connections that I’ve made are long-term and deep,” he says. “Through CUPRAP, I’ve developed a network of close colleagues that have helped me develop as a stronger communications professional.”
At St. Lawrence University, Redfern is a member of the senior staff, leads an award-winning communications team, oversees North Country Public Radio, community relations, and print and mailing services. He is responsible for leading efforts to strategically shape and communicate the compelling story of the St. Lawrence community of students, faculty, administration, and alumni. In March of 2022, he added institutional strategy to his portfolio.
Prior to joining St. Lawrence in 2018, Redfern spent 17 years at his alma mater, Gettysburg College, where he had roles in athletics and admissions before moving to the communications office and spending the last six and half years of his career there as the Executive Director of Communications and Marketing. He is credited with transforming that office from a traditional public relations operation to a dynamic, innovative, and comprehensive integrated marketing program.
In all of his leadership roles, Redfern says he strives to foster a culture of transparency and open communication so that his teams are empowered with the information they need to work strategically and creatively. He is most proud of his track record of helping those he leads toward professional growth and advancement opportunities. As a product of a liberal arts education, Redfern says he has dedicated his career to advancing the mission of higher education because, “I believe in its value and I think the world desperately needs citizens who can think critically, communicate, and understand a diversity of perspectives.”
In addition to his CUPRAP service, Redfern is also a member of the Board of Directors for the Tuition Exchange, the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, and the Canton Chamber of Commerce.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.