CANTON — Paul Redfern has been elected President of the Board of Directors of College and University Public Relations and Associated Professionals (CUPRAP), a community dedicated to advancing higher education marketing and communications. Redfern, who is Vice President for Communications and Institutional Strategy at St. Lawrence University, will serve in this volunteer leadership role for two years.

Redfern most recently served as CUPRAP’s vice president and has been a member of the organization for more than 10 years. He says the workshops, annual conferences and networking opportunities have provided invaluable professional development for him and his team.

