CANTON — A Redwood man received prison time Thursday in St. Lawrence County Court for charges related to a July driving while intoxicated incident.
Jonathon M. Rafferty, 31, of 1037 County Route 3, was sentenced to two concurrent terms in state prison for a maximum of three years for first-degree unlawful imprisonment and driving while intoxicated, both felonies.
On July 13, St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies responded to a car crash on Route 184, DePeyster, during which Mr. Rafferty confined a passenger in the vehicle in a domestic dispute.
Deputies, assisted by Ogdensburg Rescue Squad and Heuvelton first responders, determined his blood alcohol content to be 0.13 percent.
A stay-away order of protection was issued against him in favor of the victim.
Mr. Rafferty was also ordered to pay $1,570 in fines, fees and surcharges, reduced to judgment.
