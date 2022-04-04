OGDENSBURG — With graduation just under three months away, Ogdensburg Free Academy has named its class leaders who will represent the 104 seniors of the Class of 2022.
Megan E. Reed has been named valedictorian and Katherine D. Smith as its salutatorian, according to a release by the city school district.
Miss Reed is the daughter of Kevin and Tina Reed, Ogdensburg. She ranks first in her class with a grade point average of 98.64 and will graduate with a Regents diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors and an annotation that denotes Mastery in Mathematics and Science.
Miss Reed has attended the Academic Recognition Ceremony every year throughout her high school career and will sit at the head table this year. Her outstanding Advanced Placement test scores have earned her an Advanced Placement Scholar Award.
Miss Reed is a member of National Honor Society, senior band, and Key Club, and has been a member of the swim and lacrosse teams all through high school. This year, Miss Reed represented OFA on WWNY TV7 News at Noon as an Academic All-Star.
Miss Reed, who is planning to attend Alfred State University for radiology technology in the fall, is a University of Rochester Susan B. Anthony Award nominee, and she is expected to receive a state Academic Excellence Scholarship at graduation.
Miss Reed has taken dance lessons in the community for many years as well. She also has completed community service projects as a Key Club and NHS member and has participated in the Clarkson University Horizons Enrichment Program to explore career opportunities and build leadership skills.
Miss Smith, the daughter of David and Lisa Smith, Ogdensburg, ranks second in her class with a grade point average of 98.41. She will graduate with a Regents diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors and an annotation that denotes Mastery in Mathematics and Science.
Miss Smith has attended the Academic Recognition Banquet for her entire high school career, which qualifies her to sit at the head table this year. She is a member of National Honor Society and is serving as treasurer to the senior class, president of Student Council, and vice president of NHS this year.
She has represented Ogdensburg Free Academy on the varsity soccer, varsity hockey and varsity softball teams.
Miss Smith’s volunteer work has included bell ringing for Salvation Army, assisting with the concession stand for the Block O Sports Support group, and assisting the Seaway Festival Committee with selling festival buttons. She worked with her parents and brother delivering Thanksgiving meals from the local Knights of Columbus all through high school.
Miss Smith is expected to receive a NYS Academic Excellence Scholarship at graduation and has applied to the University of Buffalo, Syracuse University, Clarkson University and LeMoyne College, Syracuse. She plans to major in pre-medicine and biology.
