OGDENSBURG — The June 1st deadline is approaching for people who want to receive refunds for the tickets that were purchased to the final two shows of the Ogdensburg Command Performance 2019-20 season.
The two final shows of the 2019-20 OCP season were set to be “Songs and Stories of Neil Diamond” on June 5, followed by “Forever Young” on June 16. But the show dates were cancelled following an order from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to keep public schools closed for the remainder of this school year. This impacted OCP since the auditorium is in Ogdensburg Free Academy.
Because the shows were cancelled, Ogdensburg Command Performances has been offering ticket holders a chance to receive a refund or to donate the price paid for their tickets to OCP as a tax-deductible contribution.
Administrator Sally F. Palao said those who have purchased tickets for the now-cancelled performances can call the OCP box office at 315-393-2625 or they can also send an email to ocp@ogdensburgk12.org. The deadline for either a refund or a contribution is June 1.
She said so far about half of those who have contacted her have chosen to convert their tickets to a donation.
“We are very grateful for the generosity of the people who have supported OCP with a donation,” Mrs. Palao said. “Most have indicated they are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the 2020-21 Season.”
“However, at this stage, I need to hear from the remainder of ticket holders as soon as possible because after June 1 our books for the season will be closed and ticket purchases will be converted to donations.”
“We still have about 20% of the ticket holders that we haven’t heard from,” she said. “We need to hear from them by June 1 if they have a preference.”
On another note, Mrs. Palao said on May 20 the OCP board of trustees will hold a virtual meeting where the winning name will be drawn for the Lottery Tree Raffle. The winner would have been drawn at “Forever Young”, the final show of the season. This event is one of several fundraisers held by the organization each year since revenue from ticket sales covers approximately half of presenting expenses.
“We’ve been doing this popular raffle for several years now,” she said. “The winner of that drawing will be notified and arrangements will be made to make sure they receive the Lottery Tickets.”
