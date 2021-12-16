Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul on Tuesday announced the latest round of Regional Economic Development Council grants, which include over $8.6 million for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties combined.
This year, in the 11th round of the program, $196 million in taxpayer funding was issued to 488 projects across the state, billed as a key step in stimulating the state economy as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This new round of funding, rooted in a bottom up approach that partners with local leaders and utilized unique regional strengths, will be anther important tool as we work to transform communities across New York State into places where people will want to live, work and visit for generations to come,” Gov. Hochul said in a press release announcing the funds.
The grants can be issued to local governments, nonprofits and businesses, focused on measures that will create more jobs, housing or spending in local areas. Recipients are chosen by each of the state’s 10 regional councils.
The North Country REDC is chaired by Ty A. Stone, president of Jefferson Community College, and James Mckenna, chief executive officer of the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism. The council’s membership includes presidents and CEOs of local companies, directors of local nonprofits and university presidents. The chief elected officials of each county in the north country, as well as the mayors of its two largest cities, Watertown and Plattsburgh, are also ex-officio members of the council.
In Lewis County, only one project received grant funding. Grand Slam Safety LLC, a Croghan-based sport fence and netting manufacturing company, will receive $100,000 to buy new machinery and hire five employees.
In Jefferson County, there are eight county-specific projects, as well as two that are shared with other counties in the north country. The eight projects will receive $3,650,400 in grant funding, and the two multi-county projects that include Jefferson County will receive $1,480,880.
— The town of Cape Vincent will receive $400,000 to restore the eroding shoreline along the sides of the Tibbets Point Lighthouse, where the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario meet.
— The village of Cape Vincent will receive $750,000 to fund a portion of the $3.8 million improvements at the East End Park on the St. Lawrence River. The village is engaging in a multi-million-dollar waterfront revitalization project, with improvements under development along a mile stretch of downtown shoreline, between the Village Green and East End Park.
— The town of LeRay will receive $1.25 million, the largest grant in this round for Jefferson County. The town will use that money to extend municipal water service along Route 11 to 422 new residents. The entire project is expected to cost $4 million.
— LeRay will also receive $30,000 to finance an engineering report on its municipal sewer system, to identify leaks and inflows from unknown sources and recommend improvements.
— The town of Wilna and village of Deferiet together will receive $180,000 to fund a Brownfield Opportunity Area nomination. A BOA nomination, which is a step in the process of getting a contaminated property cleaned up and reused appropriately, was authorized by the village and town this summer for the former St. Regis Paper Company site along the Black River.
— The village of Brownville will receive $30,000 to finance an engineering report on its municipal sewer system, to identify leaks and inflows from unknown sources and recommend improvements.
— Bay Brokerage Inc., a customs, import, shipping and consulting company based in Alexandria Bay, will receive $300,000 to finance a portion of an addition to its international trading warehouse. The new space will allow the company to complete more international shipping and offer “pick-and-pack” e-commerce order fulfillment to clients.
— Renzi Foodservice, a Watertown-based food distribution company, will receive $700,000 to expand its distribution facility, build more warehouse space and hire more staff to meet increased demand.
— For both Jefferson and Lewis counties, The Missing Link Snowmobile Club Inc. will receive $230,325 to purchase trail-grooming equipment and improve the trails that span both counties.
— For Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis as well as its home county of St. Lawrence County, Clarkson University will receive $1,250,000 for its North Country Innovation Hot Spot, an innovation and entrepreneurship incubator on the Potsdam campus.
In St. Lawrence County, there are 10 county-specific projects set to receive $3.04 million.
— The city of Ogdensburg will receive $50,000 to finance an engineering report on the East David Street rehabilitation project.
— Ogdensburg will also receive $293,291 to finance the second phase of its downtown waterfront Brownfield environmental assessments.
— The town of Canton will receive $25,000 for the highway and public works strategic plan it shares with the village of Canton. The project will find the design and engineering plan for consolidating the town Highway Department with the village Department of Public Works, and build a shared facility.
— SUNY Canton will receive $1,100,750 to redevelop the second floor of the Miller Campus Center and build the Canton Center for Research, Education, Access, and Training in Entrepreneurship. This center will work as an incubator program, and will also contain the SUNY Canton Small Business Development Center.
— The town of Massena will receive $191,070 to market the town’s major fishing tournaments and portray the town as a premier Northeast fishing destination.
— The village of Massena will receive $500,000 to help pay for the renovation of the historic JJ Newberry building downtown.
— GoCo Massena LLC will receive $163,680 for its portion of the JJ Newberry building renovations. GoCo Massena plans to redevelop the building into residential, retail and office space.
— The village of Potsdam will receive $127,500 to restore 10 of the original 1934 lancet-style windows on the Potsdam Public Museum.
— The Cranberry Lake Mountaineers Snowmobile Club Inc. will receive $233,240 to buy trail-grooming equipment and to improve the snowmobile trails across the county.
— Atlantic Testing Laboratories, an environmental testing company based in Canton, will receive $390,000 to renovate its Canton facility and purchase an additional drilling rig.
