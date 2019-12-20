CANTON — A more than $1.3 million Empire State Development grant is a major step forward in SUNY Canton’s redevelopment of the Midtown Plaza in the heart of the village’s downtown, SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran said Thursday.
The SUNY Canton grant is part of more than $761 million in economic and community development resources awarded through this year’s round of Regional Economic Development Council funding. North country counties received $67.9 million in funding.
“This will bring new housing, new commercial space and an entrepreneurship center that will be part of the economic revitalization of the region,” Mr. Szafran said.
In June, the college announced that Roo Riverwoods, LLC, an affiliate of the SUNY Canton College Foundation, has secured a purchase option on the vacant Midtown Plaza properties currently owned by Garry L. Cohen.
The plan is to develop a mixed-use property. The existing buildings will be demolished and replaced by a three-story structure. The first floor will include an entrepreneurship center and commercial space, while the second and third floors will house residential units.
The estimated total cost of the project is $16 million, Mr. Szafran said.
Two partners the college has secured, Laker Development and Dew Ventures, are interested in developing the housing and commercial space in the project, leaving the entrepreneurship center to the college.
While the project still has a ways to go, Mr. Szafran said, getting this funding from the state will show other funders that the project has withstood intense scrutiny and been deemed worth of investment.
“That told us we are on a good path,” Mr. Szafran said.
Other projects funded in St. Lawrence County include:
n City of Ogdensburg BOA PreDevelopment Project, $178,200: The city of Ogdensburg will develop and implement marketing strategies for catalytic brownfield sites along the waterfront to attract a developer or a master developer to advance redevelopment within the Ogdensburg Downtown Waterfront Core BOA.
n GoCo Ventures, $97,000: GoCo Ventures will acquire and renovate a blighted commercial property, in the heart of downtown Massena, into a mixed used building. The building will be home to a local creamery complete with a retail front, capacity for light manufacturing, and residential units.
n Orchestra Association of Northern New York, $18,750: The Orchestra of Northern New York will expand its part-time executive director position to full-time, allowing for increased fundraising, expanded marketing, and administration of new educational outreach programs. (Funding for Year 1 of 2)
n St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Bassmaster & Family Fishing Events Series, $297,452: St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Inc. will design a full schedule of fishing events to increase tourism visitation and visitor spending in the direct area and the region overall.
n Arconic Business Park Planning Study, $90,000: The St. Lawrence County IDA will hire a consultant to conduct a Strategic Planning and Feasibility Study of the industrially zoned property owned by Arconic, Inc., in the town of Massena, to determine potential for business and economic development mixed uses.
n St. Lawrence County Highway Department Salt Storage, $400,000: St. Lawrence County will construct a salt storage facility at the “Russell Outpost” to protect its currently exposed salt storage pile.
n Miner Street Trail Connector and Willow Island Park Enhancements, $529,739: The town and village of Canton will implement the Canton Grasse River Waterfront Revitalization Plan and the Canton Trails Plan by enhancing Willow Island Park along the Grasse River. Enhancements will include a bandshell, a playground, composting toilets, and landscaping. The project will also widen Miner Street Road to make it safer for bicyclists and pedestrians and improve the connection to waterfront recreational resources in Taylor Park.
n Town of Clifton Newton Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant Disinfection Study, $20,000: The town of Clifton will complete an engineering report that evaluates disinfection alternatives for its wastewater treatment plant.
n Town of DeKalb Wastewater Treatment Plant Disinfection Study, $22,500: The town of DeKalb will complete an engineering report that evaluates disinfection alternatives and other improvements at its wastewater treatment plant.
n Town of Hermon Wastewater Treatment Plant Disinfection Study, $24,000: The town of Hermon will complete an engineering report to evaluate disinfection alternatives for its wastewater treatment plant and recommend actions to reduce excess flow in the collection system.
n Town of Massena Microenterprise Fund, $200,000: Funds will be used to establish the Town of Massena Microenterprise Program.
n Traditional Arts in Upstate New York, $18,750: Traditional Arts of Upstate New York will expand a part-time marketing position to a full-time communications director to expand its capacity to market the organization’s extensive schedule of programs and exhibits. (Funding for Year 1 of 2)
n Village of Canton Culvert Upgrades, $43,300: The village of Canton will upgrade portions of its stormwater system by replacing culverts at Pleasant and Crescent streets. Inadequate drainage at these locations is flooding the roadway and causing icing in the winter months.
n Village of Gouverneur Dorwin Street Upgrades, $750,000: Funds will be used to construct new sanitary and storm sewers in order to separate combined infrastructure on Depot, Beckwith, and South Gordon streets including new lateral piping.
n Village of Massena — The START Center Feasibility Study, $15,000: The village of Massena will hire a consultant to perform a study to determine the feasibility of opening the Skilled Trades Apprenticeship Readiness Training Center at the former Massena School of Business in downtown Massena.
n Village of Massena Accessibility Improvements, $300,000: Funds will be used to repair elevators located in Laurel Terrace, a high-rise style apartment building for low-income seniors and disabled residents.
