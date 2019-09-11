POTSDAM — The Orchestra of Northern New York invites area golfers to participate in its second annual Fall Golf Classic on Sept. 14 at the Potsdam Country Club.
Registration begins at 11 a.m. with free coffee and donuts available until the four-person, mixed scramble tournament starts at 12:30.
Save $25 per person by registering before Sept. 10 for only $75. The fee will be $100 per person the day of the event.
The registration fee includes 18 holes of golf with cart, appetizers, lunch on the turn, dinner, on-course contests and door prizes. Skins, putting contest, raffles and silent auction will also be available.
Renowned local chef Wally Siebel is preparing appetizers for the golfers to enjoy after the tournament during the cocktail hour. A roast beef dinner, with vegetarian option, is included. Guests of participants who wish to attend the dinner may do so for $25 per person.
The popular duo of Andy Van Duyne and Michael Welsh, also know as Microburst, will entertain from 5-7 p.m.
Registration forms are available at the Potsdam Town and Country Club Pro Shop, at Brick and Mortar Music, 15 Market St., Potsdam, or online at www.onny.org.
For more information, call 315-267-3251.
