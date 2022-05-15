Register now for Scottish Festival’s Kilt Run

Jaime and Dan Ipsen participate in the 2021 Kilt Run/Walk as part of the annual Scottish Festival in Hammond. The Scottish Festival is set for Saturday, July 9. The 5K Kilt Run/Walk, which is non-competitive, will start before the festival with check-in at 7:45 a.m. at the museum. Pre-registration fees are $30 for ages 13 and up and $10 ages 7-12 by June 30. Those that pre-register will receive a free T-shirt and free entrance to the festival. There will be a grand prize drawing of $100 cash donated by Yesteryear’s Vintage Doors for the first 100 registrants in the adult division and a drawing for a pizza package from Ogdensburg Pizza Hut for the youth division. Kilts are required and details on how to get an affordable kilt and registration forms can be found on the website www.hammondmuseum.com. For further information, check out the website or call Donna Demick at (315) 528-4742. Submitted photo
