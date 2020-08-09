MASSENA — An annual car show fundraiser is off the table this year, but Massena Volunteer Fire Department members are excited about a replacement fundraiser — the first planned-to-be-annual Firehouse Cup Scramble Golf Tournament.
“Without our car show, we lost our fundraiser. It’s a huge loss. Hopefully we can bring it back next year,” Chairman Thomas C. Miller said.
The golf tournament is scheduled for Sept. 5 at the Massena Country Club, with 8 a.m. check-in and 9 a.m. shotgun start. Completed registration forms and $300 entry fee for the four-person teams are due by Aug. 14. The entry fee covers green fees, cart and lunch on the turn.
The event will also feature contests that include Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive, Tower Ball Drop for $5, and a 50/50 raffle.
Mr. Miller said they need registrations and fees by Aug. 14 so they can order carts, have signs made and take care of other preparations. Teams are limited to the first 30 entrants who are registered and paid by Aug. 14. So far, several teams have turned their names in.
“They’re coming in quite steady, which is good. Every day we’re getting teams. Hopefully we can get a good turnout of teams,” he said.
He said they’re also looking for hole sponsors for $100. Sponsors will have their business name on hole signage at the golf event; an opportunity to provide a gift, coupon or other logo items to participants; logo and link on social media sites to recognize their sponsorship; and name recognition in press releases to local media.
By upgrading to bundle sponsorship for $400, they’ll receive those benefits, plus they’re able to bring a team of four golfers.
“Hopefully we can get some businesses to do sponsorships,” Mr. Miller said.
Funds generated from this event will be used to support costs generated by the department. He said, because of COVID-19, they’ve had to purchase personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, eye protection and tie-back suits, along with their regular equipment.
“Now we have to prepare ourselves for more than just PPE (personal protective equipment) for normal firefighting operations. We definitely have to be prepared. We’re going to have to stock up on stuff,” Mr. Miller said.
Registration forms are available on the Massena Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MasseneFire/. Those should be sent along with the entry fee to Massena Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 6411, Massena, N.Y. 136662, Attn; Paul Brownell. Any questions can be emailed to chief@massenafd.org.
