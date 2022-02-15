MASSENA — Hockey will continue throughout March at the Massena Arena.
Registration is underway for a March House League, which runs from March 7 to April 1.
Recreation Director Michael P. McCabe said registration will continue until all slots are filled. Initial priority has been given to Massena Minor Hockey Association players and Massena residents.
The league will be divided into three divisions of play — 8U, 12U and 15U, and each league will have two sessions a week, for a total of eight sessions.
The cost is $50 per player for all levels. Payment must be received in the Massena Arena office or by mail within five days of registering.
The Massena Recreation Department’s Facebook page, at wdt.me/MassenaRec, contains the links to register for each of the three divisions.
The registration form asks for the name of the participant; the participant’s birth year; parents’ names, phone number and email; and the level for which the player is registering.
The form also asks where the participant is currently playing and their preferred position — goalie, forward, defense or other. Parents must also sign a waiver that’s included with the registration form.
The Massena Recreation Department had also offered a house hockey league last year. The arena’s ice season was extended until May 1, and the Recreation Department used some of that ice time to run the league in April. Those players participated in two sessions a week during the month.
For more information on this year’s league, visit the Massena Recreation Department’s Facebook page or call the Massena Arena at 315-769-3161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.