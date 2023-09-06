New York not on track to meet climate goals

The Robert Moses-Robert H. Saunders Power Dam on the St. Lawrence River straddles the border between Canada and the United States. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Regulators of Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River levels are temporarily deviating from the outflow plan for the bodies to provide more favorable levels on Lake St. Lawrence through the end of the traditional boating season.

Lake St. Lawrence is a man-made lake, or forebay, between Iroquois Dam and the Robert Moses-Robert H. Saunders Power Dam at Massena and Cornwall, Ontario. Due to its location near the Moses-Saunders dam, outflows through the dam have a more pronounced effect on the lake’s level than elsewhere on the system.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.