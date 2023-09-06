MASSENA — Regulators of Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River levels are temporarily deviating from the outflow plan for the bodies to provide more favorable levels on Lake St. Lawrence through the end of the traditional boating season.
Lake St. Lawrence is a man-made lake, or forebay, between Iroquois Dam and the Robert Moses-Robert H. Saunders Power Dam at Massena and Cornwall, Ontario. Due to its location near the Moses-Saunders dam, outflows through the dam have a more pronounced effect on the lake’s level than elsewhere on the system.
Because of this, the basic plan followed by the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board to govern outflow strategies — Plan 2014 — includes an ability to deviate from the plan under certain conditions.
Known as the September Rule, the regulation requires flow increases through the Moses-Saunders dam if water levels on Lake Ontario measure above 245.3 feet at the beginning of September. This year, lake was at 246.06 on Sept. 1, which is about 7 inches above its long-term average, but well within its expected range for this time of year, according to the board.
The board said water levels throughout the Great Lakes have been above their long-term averages since the spring, with Lakes Erie and Ontario beginning their typical seasonal declines in June. Lake Ontario is expected to continue its seasonal decline and the board says the risk of high water levels in the near future remains low.
However, the above-average level of Lake Ontario would normally trigger the September Rule, which would increase outflows from Sept. 2 through Oct. 9. The intent is that outflows would be higher in an attempt to lower Lake Ontario levels to about 245 feet by Jan. 1.
The September Rule comes with some concerns for regulators, which is why Plan 2014 comes with a caveat that allows the board to deviate from it if warranted. Concerns include that the more natural run of the river that would result by not implementing the September Rule is better for the ecosystem; high water levels in the fall are not a good indicator of potential flooding or above-average levels in the spring; and declining water levels on Lake St. Lawrence raise concerns for recreational boaters, who have frequently complained about not being able to safely boat later in the season or have enough water to remove their boats nears the season’s end.
This year, the board will use its deviation authority to ignore the September Rule, which will result in higher and more predictable levels on Lake St. Lawrence and the upper St. Lawrence River through Oct. 9. The deviation will also negate the need for a reduction in outflows that the board often implements in early October to assist boaters in removing their crafts from Lake St. Lawrence at the end of the season.
The board notes that although water levels on the lake and river this summer have been generally favorable for recreational boating, “this is not a result of any specific or intentional strategy enacted by the regulation plan of by the Board.”
“Rather these favorable levels have largely been due to the weather conditions occurring this year within the system,” the board said in a release. “Not all years will have such favorable weather conditions allowing for good water levels for recreational boating that Mother Nature provided this year.”
The board said it plans to negate the impacts of deviating from the September Rule by increasing outflows starting in mid-October.
